Restrictions on water usage could be imposed on the Western Bay after some residents ignored a warning to conserve water.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is considering issuing a water restriction for Maketū, Pongakawa, Pukehina and Paengaroa after a sudden drop in water pressure, sparked by a spike in water use over the past few days, council network team leader Peter Edwards said.

Last week, the council asked residents to conserve water.

Edwards said everyone has water this morning, however "reservoir levels remain low".

Advertisement

The reservoir supplying water to Maketū, Pongakawa, Pukehina and Paengaroa had dropped to warning levels below 30 per cent last week, but had since restored to 40 per cent.

Edwards said if the levels dropped below 30 per cent again, the booster pump would not kick in and therefore result in "very low" water pressure for people at the top end of Maketū.

Despite last week's water warning, Edwards said there had been a complaint about someone water blasting their roof in Maketū over the weekend.

There were also reports of people turning on their garden sprinklers overnight, he said.

Edwards said Te Puke and Maketū were the areas worst affected but everyone was urged to conserve water.

"We are ... urgently requesting people to use water only for essential purposes – household use, human and animal welfare."

The issue was originally reported as a water leak in the area but this has since been identified as a spike in water usage in the area.

"The only way the problem can be improved is by everyone lowering their water use and using water only for essential purposes," Edwards said.

"Please do not water blast vehicles, water gardens or use water for anything but necessary household use for human and animal welfare. By conserving water it will allow the levels of water reservoirs to lift."