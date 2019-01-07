Tauranga teenager Tim Pringle is continuing to make his mark in cricket being named as one of six Western Bay age-group players who have earned Northern Districts selection.

Pringle and Niven Dovey have earned selection for the ND side to play at the New Zealand Cricket Under 17 National Tournament in Canterbury between January 13-21. Tauranga Boys College player Dillon Preston also grabbed the selectors' attention, to be chosen as a ND Under 17 team non-travelling reserve.

Briana Perry, Nensi Patel and Holly Topp will travel to Wellington to represent ND at a NZ Cricket Major Association Under 18 Women's tournament in the middle of this month.

All three Bay of Plenty young women's players bring quality experience to the ND side.

Patel and Perry have experienced time in the middle for the ND Women's flagship of the Northern Spirit - Patel has taken 13 wickets in 19 ND appearances while Perry has 61 runs from eight games to her name. Topp has back-to-back ND Under 21 Women's appearances in her cricket CV.

Pringle grabbed his own piece of Bay of Plenty Cricket history last season, when he became the youngest Bay senior men's player at 15 years and 92 days, surpassing Kane Williamson's debut at 15 years 111 days.

He made his mark in his debut season in the Bay senior men's side, with 15 wickets, from nine Bay appearances and has continued in the current cricket year, performing with distinction for ND at the recent NZ Cricket Under 19 National Tournament.

This season Dovey has successfully made the step up to the ND Senior Secondary representative ranks, after outstanding success in the ND Junior Secondary tournament. Dovey achieved a rare feat, at the 2017 ND Junior Secondary tournament, in belting a century (119) and taking a six-wicket bag (6/11).

Meanwhile, Jorja Neil from the Taupo Cricket junior cricket nursery has blossomed in the past 12 months and was one of the youngest players at the ND Secondary Schoolgirls competition played during December. She travels from Turangi to Tauranga to play and train during the cricket season.

NZ Cricket Under 17 National Tournament at Lincoln, January 17-24

ND Team: Niven Dovey, Tim Pringle (Western Bay of Plenty).

Non-travelling reserve: Dillon Preston (Western Bay of Plenty).

NZC Major Association Under 18 Regional Tournament at Wellington, January 14-18:

ND Team: Holly Topp, Briana Perry, Nensi Patel (Bay of Plenty).

Under 15 Girls Cricket Festival @ Whangarei 8/11 January.

ND Team: Jorja Neil (Taupo).