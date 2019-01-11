

Almost 67,000 cruise ship passengers could pump an estimated $19.5 million into the local economy in January alone.

Tourism Bay of Plenty's Kath Low said January is the biggest month for passenger arrivals this cruise ship season, with Tauranga hosting 25 cruise ships and 66,821 passengers and crew.

One of the cruise ships, the Azamara Quest, will stay overnight on January 19.

Low said the estimated economic impact from January's cruise ship visitors is $19.5m from passengers alone.

Tauranga will host 26 cruise ships and 63,812 passengers and crew in February, with two of those ships, the Albatros and Europa, staying overnight.

Ian New, who owns the Kiwiana Gifts & Souvenirs shop in Mount Maunganui, said he had noticed a huge increase in cruise ship passengers in the 10 years he had owned the store.

This month had been particularly busy, he said.

"We have had a lot of good weather, which has been a good part of it," he said. "Even the domestic market has been good, with people coming from all over New Zealand."

However, New said the biggest downfall was the public toilets at the unfinished urban "green space" were not fully operational.

"So many people ask where the nearest toilets are," he said. "The park should have been finished, especially for the tourist season."

Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty regional manager Alan Sciascia said most of the business that comes off the cruise ships did not go through hospitality because passengers were well-fed on board.

"They are really only looking for lunch and in most cases that is a light lunch," he said.

Sciascia said passengers usually bought their lunches while on excursions out of town to places such as Rotorua and Hobbiton in Hamilton.

"The people who don't take those excursions generally are those who are on the cheaper deals on the cruise ships, they are less likely to spend money on hospitality and retail."

However, the crew were more likely to venture out to lunch or dinner at a local bar or cafe.

"There are thousands of people coming to the region, but how much of their dollars are spent in the region is very difficult to measure," he said.

Cecilia and Tony Loiacono were two of 2112 who visited Tauranga on board the Radiance of the Seas the on January 9.

The couple had cruised from Perth in Western Australia and enjoyed their time off the ship sightseeing around Mount Maunganui.

"We climbed the Mount. It was a fantastic view," Cecilia said. "It would be great to live here and do that every day."



January cruise ship arrivals

January 14: Sun Princess - Arrives 7.15am, departs 7.15pm

January 16: Celebrity Solstice - Arrives 8.03am, departs 6.03pm

January 17: Caledonian Sky - Arrives 6.03am, departs 6.03pm

January 17: Majestic Princess - Arrives 9.45am, departs 10pm

January 18: Golden Princess - Arrives 6am, departs 6pm

January 19: Celebrity Solstice - Arrives 7.15am, departs 6pm

January 19: Azamara Quest - Arrives 7.15pm, departs 6.03pm (overnight)

January 21: Seabourn Encore - Arrives 8am, departs 4.30pm

January 21: Silver Muse - Arrives 8am, departs 7.15pm

January 22: Norwegian Jewel - Arrives 7.03am, departs 4.03pm

January 23: Radiance Of The Seas - Arrives 6.18pm, departs 6.18pm

January 23: Seabourn Encore - Arrives 7.12am, departs 6.12pm

January 24: Azamara Quest - Arrives 9.03am, departs 6.03pm

January 25: Viking Orion - Arrives 7.15am, departs 5pm

January 26: Radiance Of The Seas - Arrives 6.15am, departs 6.15pm

January 28: Ovation of the Seas - Arrives 7.03am, departs 7.45pm

January 28: RegattaI - Arrives 10.30am, departs 7.15pm

January 29: Majestic Princess - Arrives 8.30am, departs 8.45pm

January 29: Sea Princess - Arrives 9am, departs 9.15pm

Source: Port of Tauranga

What did you love about your visit?

Kevin and Tracey Todd from Sydney. Photo / George Novak

"It was lovely. We took a tour of the Historical Village and got to see the beaches. It is a nice place."

Kevin and Tracey Todd, Sydney

David and Noah, 6, Sandiland from Brisbane. Photo / George Novak

"We went to the park, the beach, the blowhole, played in the playground and had icecream. It is our first time here."

David and Noah, 6, Sandiland, Brisbane

Sharon and Colin Mackie from Sydney. Photo / George Novak

"We went on the hop on-hop off bus and took a tour to The Elms, then went shopping downtown."

Colin and Sharon Mackie, Sydney

