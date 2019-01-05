A fire which threatened homes at The Lakes is now out but firefighters are warning against flippant disposals of cigarettes butts.

A fire burned through 20m x 20m of flax bush near homes on Mortlake Heights, charring the edge of at least one property.

The fire, spurred on by strong winds, was just a few minutes from spreading into homes, station officer Brendan Grylls said.

"He (the home owner) is very lucky."

A firefighter at the scene. Photo / George Novak

Grulls said the cause of the fire was yet to be confirmed but early indications suggested a discarded cigarette.

"Fires just don't start themselves," he said.

"And in this wind, the end of a cigarette will just glow and glow."

Firefighters were dampening down a area of flax bushes along a staircase.