A fire which threatened homes at The Lakes is now out but firefighters are warning against flippant disposals of cigarettes butts.
A fire burned through 20m x 20m of flax bush near homes on Mortlake Heights, charring the edge of at least one property.
The fire, spurred on by strong winds, was just a few minutes from spreading into homes, station officer Brendan Grylls said.
"He (the home owner) is very lucky."
Grulls said the cause of the fire was yet to be confirmed but early indications suggested a discarded cigarette.
"Fires just don't start themselves," he said.
"And in this wind, the end of a cigarette will just glow and glow."
Firefighters were dampening down a area of flax bushes along a staircase.