The Phoenix carpark is a complete botch-up and terrible waste of money.

The Mount needs people-friendly areas which promotes relaxation and tourism as well as parking spaces, not an annoying skate park/concrete eyesore.

Jade Stamp

Otumoetai



Letters to MPs not being acknowledged

I would like to support correspondent Bryan Johnson (Letters, January 5) in his statement that members of Parliament are not replying to letters forwarded to them by members of the public.

Advertisement

For well over 35 years I have been writing to MPs and in the past I almost always received an acknowledgement followed eventually by a formal reply. But since October 2017 this has all changed.

Letters forwarded to coalition Government MPs and ministers sometimes receive an acknowledgement, with a formal reply promised at a later date, but this is generally where it ends.

Even letters addressed to the Prime Minister complaining of her ministers' lack of responding to genuine letters of inquiry from constituents has not changed anything and it is my belief that this is far from satisfactory.

All members and in particular ministers have staff available to do so.

Is this a good look from a Government that stated it would be the most transparent, open and honest Government of all time?

(Abridged)

Mike Baker

Bethlehem



Familiar goals

Quote from History in this morning's (January 4) paper: "1935 President Franklin D Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children and the handicapped".

What's changed?

Gwyneth Jones

Greerton



The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz or write to the Editor, Bay of Plenty Times, Private Bag, Tauranga