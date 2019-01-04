Western Bay of Plenty residents have been advised to conserve their water use after high demand caused a sudden drop in water pressure in Maketu and Te Puke yesterday.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council found the reservoir supplying water to Maketu, Pongakawa, Pukehina and Paengaroa had dropped to 26 per cent overnight following a high demand for water, which was originally being investigated as a suspected water leak.

However, the reservoir had since started slowly refilling again.

Network team leader Peter Edwards said there were no water restrictions in the district, however, with the heat set to continue over the weekend residents were asked to only use water for essential use and refrain from watering gardens and washing cars.

There was a 10,000-litre water tanker at Maketu if people wanted to top up.

Tauranga City peak water usage. Photo / Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council manager of city waters Steve Burton said water restrictions were weather and water usage dependent.

"If we have continuous, hot weather and demand increases into very high usage then water restrictions would be implemented," he said.

Burton said demand for water was similar to last year, however, he said it was difficult to compare as there had been more rainfall during November and December than 2017.

The extra rainfall had reduced the amount of outdoor water use, including sprinklers, which had kept the demand for water at a "manageable level", he said.

A sprinkler ban and ban on the hosing of concrete or paved surfaces was put in place on December 16, 2017, after an early onset of hot, dry weather - the first time in 17 years Tauranga had imposed water restrictions.