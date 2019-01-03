A house was razed to the ground by fire in Waihi Beach last night.

Officer in charge Gary Alway of the Mayor View Volunteer Fire Brigade said firefighters were called to the property about 8.30pm.

He said the two-bedroom home was on the Otawhiwhi Marae driveway, off Seaforth Rd in Bowentown.

The house was "fully involved" with fire when they arrived.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames but could not save the house.

"It was burned to the ground."

Alway said the home was occupied but the residents were away when the fire started.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated.

Volunteer fire crews from Mayor View were at the scene until 11pm. Crews fropm Katikati and Waihi also attended.