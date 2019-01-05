A prominent Tauranga business leader is urging others to have annual medical check-ups and believes his habit of doing so has probably saved his life.

Bill Holland, 66, partner of Holland Beckett law firm, and the chairman of Tauranga Energy Consumer Trust, said for many years he had had a yearly bill of health check-up with his GP.

"This year the blood tests revealed that while I was generally in very good health, my iron levels had significantly dropped from last year, from 200 to 13, which is nearly anaemic.

"The interesting thing is that while I was feeling very tired, I was definitely not feeling bad enough to have ever gone to the doctor to find out why," he said.

Advertisement

Further tests in August revealed there was a cancerous polyp in his bowel.

"Needless to say, this absolutely blindsided me, as apart from fatigue I had absolutely no symptoms of any issues which might indicate anything serious," Holland said.

"It came as a huge shock, and it was scary as it was something I was definitely not expecting," he said.

"It was quite surreal when my doctor told me, as I was fit at the time, exercising regularly and eating healthily and no history of cancer in my family."

Fortunately, the surgeon told Holland the growth was small and had not spread, and he removed the 15cm of the affected portion of the bowel on September 19.

Holland said initially he was told he would only require laparoscopic surgery to remove the growth and no follow-up chemotherapy or radiation treatment would be needed.

"But when it was found that five of the 10 lymph nodes in the same area were infected things changed and I had to have full-blown surgery to remove the nodes as well."

This was followed by a six months course of chemotherapy to destroy any rogue cancer cells the surgery didn't get, Holland said.

Much to Holland and his family's relief he was told the prognosis for making a full recovery was good because the cancer was caught early, he said.

However, a week before Christmas and just three months into his course of chemo, following a scan, he was told there was a setback.

Holland received the news that a small further cancer patch was developing down near where the cancer growth was removed, he said.

"The oncologist has advised Sally [his wife] and I that the recommended course of action is to have further surgery to try and remove the remaining portion of cancer," he said.

"He likened it to finding meatballs in spaghetti and meatballs mix and told me there may be one or more growths, and more surgery was needed later this month."

Holland said he was still able to attend TECT meetings and some work activities.

Holland said he is so grateful for the huge support from his wife Sally and their two daughters, their friends and work colleagues who know of his "bowel cancer journey".

"I am Christian and believe in the power of prayer, and there are lots of people praying for me, and while there are no guarantees in life I will take all the help I can get," he said.

"While I'm currently in a holding pattern until I see my surgeon, I'm still exercising every day for at least half-an-hour and trying to keep myself busy."

Holland said while it was a scary hard time for him and his family, he was staying positive.

"When you get this sort of news, you just have to suck it up and get on with it, and do what you need to be doing," he said.

"I'm very confident the medicos can get rid of my cancer as there is a team of 12 people reviewing my case each week, and remain very confident of a good outcome at the end."

"My message to people is 'don't be scared, suck it up and get on with it'," he said.

Holland wants to warn people to have regular doctor's check-ups, maintain a healthy lifestyle, "eat properly, drink responsibly: and make sure to get regular exercise.

"In this way, not only will you feel the better for it, and if you are ever faced with a major health challenge like I am, you're better equipped to face it,' he said.

Holland said about a decade ago during an annual medical check-up a melanoma growth was found on his back, which would have been fatal if not discovered in time.