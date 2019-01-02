Lotto players who bought tickets in Whangamata and Taupō have struck it lucky.

The winners are among seven people in New Zealand won $38,610 in second division in last night's live Lotto draw.

The local tickets were bought from Whanga Books in Whangamata and Pak n' Save Taupō.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of these winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.