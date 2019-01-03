Further to my recent letter expressing disappointment with the Phoenix Park redevelopment (Letters, January 1).

When the Tauranga City Council originally called for submissions on redeveloping the park I suggested a grassed/hard standing open "people space" totally shaded by a huge Bedouin tent with open side curtains which could be lowered in winter.

This disappointing redevelopment could be transformed with a Bedouin-style tent cover to protect visitors from the elements, both summer and winter, but I doubt the council will listen to us local residents.

Max Lewis

Mount Maunganui



Advertisement

Council botch-up

I have been a resident of Mount Maunganui for 58 years.

I voiced my concerns before the council went ahead and made another botch-up of our lovely town.

Did they think about the retailers opposite?

Skateboarders think it is great and are annoying patrons eating outside enjoying themselves.

Where is the green area? Grass, what grass? Trees for the birds, what trees?

And as for the name that you cannot pronounce. It will always be the Phoenix Car Park in my eyes.

Rip up the concrete and put it back into a carpark or plant grass and trees.

The next botch-up will be the Information Centre at Coronation Park. Why was it ever moved to the Domain Motor Camp? Leave well alone council.

I hope Mount residents start to stand up to the council.

Gloria Robinson

Mount Maunganui



The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms de plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz or write to the Editor,

Bay of Plenty Times

, Private Bag, Tauranga