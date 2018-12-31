MetService has put a severe thunderstorm watch for Rotorua, Taupō, the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne this morning and expects it to last until late this evening.

It said, "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over inland

parts of the central North Island this afternoon and evening.

"There is a moderate risk that a few of these thunderstorms could become severe about inland Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, Taupō, eastern Taihape and inland parts of Gisborne and Hawke's Bay."

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Rotorua, Taupō and the Bay of Plenty until 10pm tonight. Photo / File

MetService is predicting from 1pm through to 10pm there will be localised downpours of 25 to 40mm of rain per hour.

Advertisement

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and flash flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions."

Residents in the area affected are advised to look out for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible severe thunderstorm warnings.