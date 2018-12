A plane has crashed onto a popular sports reserve in Tauranga this afternoon.

A police media communications spokesman said a small plane made an emergency landing at Welcome Bay's Waipuna Park on Kaitemako Rd about 3pm.

There was one pilot onboard the plane, he said.

A St John ambulance media communications spokeswoman said officers were called to the park just after 3pm after reports of minor injuries.

However, no one was taken to Tauranga Hospital, she said.