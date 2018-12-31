The sight of New Zealand's fastest man Joseph Millar competing in three events on his home track will be the feature of the Tauranga Twilight Track and Field Meet at Tauranga Domain this evening.

Meet organiser Malcolm Taylor expects Millar, who competed at the 2017 World Championships and Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, to run the 100m, 200m and 400m.

It'll mean a fast turnaround for the Tauranga sprinter. The 400m is at 4.45pm, the 100m only 55 minutes later and the 200m is at 6.20pm.

Millar is the New Zealand record holder for the 100m and 200m. He ran 10.38s for the 100m in Canberra just under a year ago and clocked 20.60s for the 200m at the Australian nationals in March last year, although he couldn't match that at the Commonwealth Games a few weeks later.

Taylor is unsure what sort of competition Millar will have on the day.

"We sort of make a rod for our own back because we take entries on the day," Taylor said.

"We hope they'll come over from the beach," he said.

But he thinks Kodi Harman, part of the Black Fins national surf lifesaving squad, will be on the start line in the sprints too.

"The sprints will definitely be the feature races."

The Twilight Meet is preceded by a children's meeting from 2-4pm with the main programme getting under way with a 3000m open walk at 4pm.

The final track event is the Waikato/Bay of Plenty 3000m men's championship, scheduled for 6.30pm.