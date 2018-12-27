Tauranga City Council is asking residents and visitors to conserve water following a slip in the Kaimai Ranges that is affecting the Joyce Rd Processing Plant.



The slip has adversely affected the quality of the water when it arrives at the processing plant, putting the plant under additional pressure. This is the result of heavy rainfall across the Bay of Plenty on Christmas Eve.



"We are asking people to be mindful of their water use. At the moment, we can treat the water and supply the current demand but if the demand increases then we may need to impose water restrictions earlier than expected," Steve Burton, manager City Waters said.



The city had already seen a spike in demand following the warmer weather, as people started watering lawns and gardens.



"We need to be smart in managing water to ensure we can continue to supply drinking water throughout the summer season", Burton said.



Water saving tips:

• Water lawns and gardens in the cooler hours of the day

• Use a hose rather than a sprinkler

• Use a broom instead of a hose when cleaning down outdoor surfaces

• Fix any drips and leaks in your household – contact the council's Waterline team for free advice

• Mulch your garden to keep moisture in

• Turn off the tap when shaving or brushing your teeth

take shorter showers