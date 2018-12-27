Western Bay of Plenty District Council has extended its ownership of Moore Park in Katikati with a view to creating more recreational and sporting facilities, as well as housing.

The 1.657 hectares on the eastern border of Moore Park is considered by the council as a wise investment for future demand for sports fields, reserves and possibly housing to cater for Katikati's growing population.

Council's property manager Blaise Williams said the council considered it to be a strategic land purchase with potential for housing development and recreational amenity.

"Katikati is a sought-after town for people moving to the Bay of Plenty and demand for its green space and for more housing options will increase. The lack of available land for housing has slowed growth in the area over the past year.

"There is already a demand for more sports facilities at Moore Park so this extension to the existing park will be used for a full-size cricket pitch and oval, plus sports fields. Part of the land also has potential for housing development which could front the park."

Construction of the sports fields extension is set to start in autumn 2019. The cricket pitch construction would be undertaken by the Katikati Cricket Club once the earthworks for the new sports fields had been completed.

In the past five years the council had issued 263 dwelling consents in Katikati, with 124 of those issued between 2015 and 2017. But lack of land has seen consents decline to just 34 in the past 2017/18 year.

Katikati's population was expected to reach 5042 this year – compared to 4056 in the 2013 Census. The latest 2018 Census figures would not be released until April next year.