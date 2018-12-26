Motorists are urged to check road closures in and around the Bay this summer.

A partial road closure of Truman Lane for Bay Dreams means Te Maunga Transfer Station will not be accessible from the Baypark roundabout end of Truman Lane on Wednesday January 2.

A route diversion via Sandhurst Drive will be in place.

As this route diversion and event traffic may cause delays, residents are advised to postpone their visit to Te Maunga Transfer Station until Thursday January 3, or later, if at all possible.

Advertisement

For further inquiries phone Tauranga City Council on 07 577 7000.