Police ran their annual Tri-Cities road policing checkpoint in Western Bay of Plenty, targeting drink-driving.

The results from this operation were disappointing, as a number of drivers stopped were found to be over the legal limit, Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes said.

Approximately 7400 drivers were checked on December 21 and 22, and of those 83 were processed for excess breath alcohol.

This equates to one excess breath alcohol reading per 90 vehicles stopped.

Advertisement

"This really is about saving lives, the last thing my staff want to be doing is knocking on someone's door to deliver terrible news of a fatality," Pakes said.

"This is completely avoidable and I urge people to intervene if they see a friend who has been drinking about to drive."

Police urged people who were planning on heading out for a few drinks with friends, to organise a sober driver or a taxi to get home safely.