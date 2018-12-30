Member of the NZ Order of Merit

Te Puke woman Valerie Burrell admits she enjoys a good meeting or two.

"I think I'm a compulsive committee person, that's the problem."

And after nearly six decades of active service for the New Zealand Women's Institute, plus many other community groups, the 81-year-old has been recognised for her work.

Burrell has today been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to community and horticulture. She joins seven others from the Western Bay of Plenty who have been recognised in today's New Year Honours list.

"It was a lovely surprise," she said.

Burrell still remembers those early days when she joined the institute in Leigh in 1960, after meeting with a friend.

"I was just a young mum and didn't know anybody in the area. It's a great way to meet people," she said.

"My son was 16 months old then. When I would go to meetings, I would sit at the back of the hall making paper boats with him."

These days, many young mums were too busy to get involved which was sad but a reality of modern life, Burrell said.

But, for Burrell, joining the Women's Institute was life-changing.



"I wasn't ever that kind of person - social. I hated going to a new school. I didn't make friends easily. I didn't like to join in new things. So it's sort of totally gone the other way now."

As part of Burrell's 58 years with the New Zealand Women's Institute, she has been its Te Puke and Paengaroa president for 12 years, regional president of the Tauranga federation for four years and served on the national executive from 2013 to 2017.

Burrell also loves flowers and shares her passion for them through 33 years of being part of the National Dahlia Society of New Zealand. In that time, Burrell has been the society's northern secretary, national secretary and treasurer and privacy officer. She has been the national treasurer since 2010 and also helped with producing the society's magazine and fundraising efforts.

Burrell's 40 years with the Floral Art Society of New Zealand includes holding positions of regional and local treasurer. Burrell has also been a member of the Te Puke War Memorial Hall Committee for 10 years.

"On the whole, I like treasurer jobs. I'm not an accountant, but I like dealing with figures," she said.

Now, into her 80s, Burrell is happy to keep going and sees no reason to stop.

"If I didn't enjoy it, I think I would just pack it in."