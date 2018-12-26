Lotto players from Katikati and Tokoroa are $31,273 richer after winning second division in last night's draw.

A total of nine Lotto players won the prize of $31,273 each.

In Katikati, the winning ticket was sold at Countdown supermarket, and the Tokoroa winning ticket was sold at Coundown Tokoroa.

Other winning tickets were sold in Kaitaia, Ruakaka, Auckland, Mahia Beach, Hastings and Lower Hutt.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of these outlets should write their name on the back and check it immediately.

