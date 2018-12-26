The driver of a car that crashed through a tree and into a house in the Western Bay of Plenty overnight has escaped unharmed.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Fairview Rd, Katikati, at 11.30pm yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters responded to reports of "a car crashing through a tree and hitting the side of a house" but when they arrived, there was no one trapped in the car.

Firefighters assisted police until a tow truck arrived and was able to remove the vehicle.

It appeared no one was injured, he said.

A police media spokeswoman said they received multiple phone calls about the crash and the car was removed about 12.30am.

"The male driver of the vehicle was lying on the ground but not hurt."

Police were speaking with the driver, she said.