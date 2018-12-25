An army of Tauranga volunteers prepped the ham, peeled the spuds and poured the gravy in a bid to ensure no one was left out of a meal this Christmas.

Christmas lunch was served up for Tauranga's homeless on The Strand, while meat and veges were dished up at St Peters in the City for those who might otherwise miss out on a festive meal.

Tracey Carlton, who runs Milo nights for Tauranga's homeless, said the community had donated "incredible amounts" of food to the Christmas lunch, which was open to anyone.

Carlton said it was important to spread the Christmas cheer with Tauranga's homeless on December 25.

Advertisement

"At this time of year, they miss their families, they miss their loved ones," she said. "It is just about saying to people in our community that we care and we are aware."

She said it was the second time the organisation had run a Christmas lunch.

This year marked the 29th year that St Peters had served up its free Community Christmas Dinner for the poor, the rich and the lonely.

Senior minister Simon Mcleay said about 200 people typically turned up for a Christmas meal, which was prepared by a team of about 90 volunteers.

"We love to partner with people in the community to provide this meal for those who might otherwise miss out on a Christmas meal," he said.

"We usually see single older people, families, young people and people without a home joining us for a couple of carols and a lovely dinner from 5pm on Christmas day."