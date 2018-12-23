A Bay of Plenty club rugby player and coach has been banned for three years for a doping offence.

The New Zealand Rugby Judicial Committee has completed the latest hearings of anti-doping allegations brought by Drug Free Sport New Zealand (DFSNZ).

Bay of Plenty's Heywood Kuka admitted the four counts of use, or attempted use, and possession of Trenbolone Enanthate in 2014 and 2015, a prohibited substance under the Sports Anti-Doping Rules.

Kuka was one of three club rugby players to have bans imposed following a MedSafe investigation into the operation of the website NZ Clenbuterol in 2014 and 2015.

New Zealand Rugby said in a written statement that Kuka and DFSNZ waived the right to a hearing and instead made joint submissions on an appropriate sanction.



Taking into account that two of the offences would not have been discovered had it not been for Kuka's own admissions, and the delay in bringing the allegations forward, the committee agreed to impose a ban of three years backdated to start from December 1 2017, the statement said.

Otago club player Blake Ensor admitted seven violations involving possession and use of Metandienone (Dianabol) and Clenbuterol in 2014, and possession of Metandienone and Tamoxifen (Nolvadex) in 2015.

DFSNZ also alleged trafficking of Metandienone and Clenbuterol in 2014 and use of Metandienone and Tamoxifen in 2015, however, accepted Ensor's evidence that the substances had been for personal use only and that the substances bought in 2015 had not been used.

The trafficking allegations and allegations of use in 2015 were therefore dismissed.



The committee noted that, as a club player, Ensor had not received anti-doping education and, because of injury, did not play in 2014 or the early stages of 2015 and therefore his participation would not have been effected by the use of the substances.

Although Sports Anti-Doping Rules provide for a four-year suspension for violations occurring in 2015, the committee accepted that Ensor's actions were not intentional, and imposed a two-year suspension, backdated by eight months on account of delay, to start from December 9, 2017.



Conor Hirini was a registered club player in Horowhenua Kapiti when he purchased Clenbuterol in October 2014. Hirini admitted the possession and use, or attempted use, of prohibited substances, but told the judicial committee that he had disposed of the substances without using them.

The committee agreed to a two-year suspension, with commencement backdated by 12 months to October 9, 2017, to take account of Hirini's timely admissions and the delays in the allegations being heard.

