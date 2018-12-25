The article in Bay of Plenty Times December 20 states this Phoenix Park name change issue very well.

In my opinion, John Robson's statement "but sometimes we need to accept we got it wrong" is spot on. Problem is John then voted the wrong way.

Residents clearly opposed a name change, both Mount Maunganui ward councillors, plus the mayor opposed a change so it behooves other councillors to heed their views and support their position in what is essentially a ward issue, otherwise why bother to have council wards?

2019 is election year, this proposed new name will be "in the face" of council candidates up to and during the election campaign, which could make council wards a political issue, so it is pertinent to get these issues sorted.



Max Lewis

Mount Maunganui

An eyesore

The new Zespri building at the Mount was looking pretty attractive until they added the exterior window treatments. Now, in my view, it is just a hideous eyesore. (Abridged)



Andrew Lattimore

Mount Maunganui



School traffic

Wow, as usual school holidays are here and suddenly the roads are empty.

Council has finally noticed and are proposing that ratepayers should fund free school buses.

Hell yes, either that or close the schools. The cost of $38/year is negligible compared to the status quo and could probably be lumped in with the subsidy we pay the bus company to drive empty buses around all day.

Reduce the empty bus service to pay the school bus service.

Dan Russell

Tauranga



