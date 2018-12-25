Tauranga City Council is urging walkers to take care on coastal tracks from tomorrow until Saturday as a series of king tides affects low-lying areas.

The council's manager of parks and recreation, Mark Smith, said king tides will occur several times between tomorrow morning and Saturday evening .

The council's contractors will be monitoring low-lying parks and tracks during the holiday break, and closures might occur if there were safety concerns.

However, Smith also urged people to take care when walking at high-tide times.

"The peak tides will affect all of our coastal tracks at about the same time," he said.

"As it is not possible to monitor them all simultaneously, we ask people to use their own judgement and to turn back if they have any concerns."

Some of the more popular low-lying tracks in Tauranga were at Matua, Mauao and Waikareao Estuary.

King tides were especially high tides that happened only a few times each year.

In January 2018, a king tide combined with bad weather to cause damage to low-lying tracks and private properties.

Accurate information about high tide times can be obtained from Metservice.