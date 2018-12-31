Local attractions, major roading projects, creative opportunities, more entertainment, connection between neighbours, more investment in the CBD and support for the homeless are among the items on the wish list for Western Bay residents and leaders in 2019. Reporter Kiri Gillespie asked people what they would like to happen in the region in the next 12 months .

Kristin Dunne, chief executive of Tourism Bay of Plenty

"My wish is for 2019 is for the city to continue to transform, whilst preserving the region's unique cultural identity and protecting our beautiful environment.

"Working together, we can make the region a more compelling and attractive place for our locals to live, and for our manuhiri to visit."

Advertisement

Kristin Dunne, chief executive of Tourism Bay of Plenty. Photo / File

Tauranga MP and National Party leader Simon Bridges

"My wish list for the city next year is for the Tauranga Northern Link. National committed to building a Tauranga to Katikati Expressway, a four-lane highway with grade-separated intersections and a centre barrier to separate traffic.

"These are vital safety improvements for one of the most dangerous and deadly roads in the country and the Government needs to continue this project."

Tauranga MP and National Party leader Simon Bridge. Photo / Andrew Warner

Labour list MP in Tauranga Jan Tinetti

"My wish is for Tauranga to continue to show kindness to each other including to our most vulnerable residents. I want our children to have a strong sense of identity and be carefree and safe.

"I hope we all will continue to work together to ensure this region is the best place in New Zealand to live and thrive."

Labour list MP Jan Tinetti. Photo / File

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless

"To work with Government to make Tauranga easier to move around by improving roads and transport. Only if this is achieved [we can] open more areas of land for housing to meet demands of growth and allow families to purchase their own homes. I want to encourage good neighbourliness and a philosophy that allows us to enjoy ourselves and not get besieged by social media-driven meddling, outrage and negativity."

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless. Photo / File

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber

"Top of my list will be to work on what our council and I need to do to get NZTA and the Minister of Transport to complete the process to get the Tauranga Northern Link, the Ōmokoroa Interchange and the Katikati Bypass approved and funded, so we can make real inroads into reducing the major injuries and fatalities that occur on state highways in our district."

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor Garry Webber. Photo / File

Te Tuinga Whanau director Tommy Wilson

"For Tauranga Moana to strive toward becoming the 'Kindness Capital of Aotearoa'. We are well on the way if we can get passed the sympathy factor of feeling sorry for the homeless, the have-nots and the addicted and get to a place of affective empathy (strategic kindness). For Māori, the three iwi working closer together is a personal dream; United as iwi we stand strong – divided as hapū we fall."

Tommy Wilson, director of Te Tuinga Whanau. Photo / File

The Incubator director Simone Anderson

"A year of positive connectedness and collaboration where organisations and people work together to deliver creative opportunities and inclusive access to arts and culture (and) for the arts to be recognised and supported as a way to enhance societal wellbeing. For our city to grow up and shuck off its reputation as a cultural wasteland. Tauranga: a creative destination not just a beach."

The Incubator Creative Hub director Simone Anderson. Photo / File

On the street - What is your wish for Tauranga city in 2019?

Red Charles, Te Puke

"I think smoother transport would be good. I don't know how they can do it, but we really need better public transport. Buses are the answer, but how it's going to work? I don't know."

Red Charles with children Genesis, 8, and Rukuwai, 10. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Anton Watene, Mount Maunganui

"I think we need more barbecue areas at the Mount, to create more family orientated places for people to bring their families. Areas like the [Tauranga] waterfront at the Mount."

Mount Maunganui man Anton Watene would like to see more barbecues and playgrounds at the Mount. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Myles McHugh, Ōtumoetai

"It would be good to see more entertainment activities in the winter. It gets a bit quiet then, and I'd like to see more things for the kids to do. A water park would be cool, and more thinks like a museum to offer culture to tourists."

Myles McHugh would like to see more entertainment activities happening in Winter. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Leonie Emery, Ōropi

"I love the way it is already. The park areas, the restaurants. I wouldn't change anything."

Leonie Emery is loving Tauranga and would not change anything. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Jason Ellis, Ōtumoetai

"Roading. I'd like to see the highways fixed up. Katikati to Tauranga, Tauriko to The Lakes roundabout, and Cameron Rd is pathetic. Welcome Bay Rd needs attention, too. Pretty much all of them. We have the biggest port in New Zealand so the Government should treat it as that. They should be doing something about it."

Jason Ellis says more needs to be done to fix Tauranga's highways. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Iain Race, Ōtumoetai

"We live in Ōtumoetai, and there are about six rubbish collectors that come down the street. It's a mess. Tauranga's a lovely place to live but I do think the rubbish collection is a bit of a shambles."

Iain Race is keen to see a more streamlined rubbish collection service in the city. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Anna Harvey, Greerton

"More investment in the CBD and free parking. I think that's what puts people off coming into the CBD because they have to pay for parking."

Greerton woman Anna Harvey says free parking in Tauranga's CBD would be a good thing. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Pat and Cathy Stuart, Welcome Bay

"Tauranga caters well for the cruise ships. There could be more boutique stores set up, and they need to get rid of the [Tauranga waterfront] car park and do more for the young people. We think the council have done really well with the tidal steps [by The Strand], but we'd like to see the area pedestrianised between 10am and 10pm, like they do for the jazz festival."