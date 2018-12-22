

The holiday season this year is set to be extra special for Tom Piercy.

Not only is it Christmas, but he will also celebrate a milestone birthday of 101 years next Thursday.

"I don't know where the years have gone," he said, incredulous.

The Tauranga man's motto was "take one day at a time", which has clearly served the keen bowler well.

A box with a pillow labelled "Tom's Cushion" was placed just off the green at Tauranga South Bowling Club, to provide him with a spot to rest in between rounds.

It also signified the good sort's 25-year history at the club, where he had attended meets every Friday for years.

Piercy developed his love for the sport after being introduced to the sport through his wife. Along with the fresh air and exercise it offered, he enjoyed the company of the "friendly" people who also played.

Tom Piercy in action at his Tauranga South Bowling Club bowling club. Photo / Andrew Warner

Born in England, Piercy migrated to New Zealand around 50 years ago. He welcomed the freedom in New Zealand, along with the beautiful scenery.

"New Zealand is so green and fresh, with a big blue sky," he said, as if he had only arrived yesterday.

He settled in Pakuranga, where he worked initially as a motor mechanic. Around 30 years ago, Piercy made the move down to Tauranga to retire, where he and his wife settled in Matua.

He was married for 75 years before his wife recently died. The couple had one son together, and the family blossomed to add two granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.

He said today's generation took things for granted that could not even be imagined before.

President Judith Payne said Piercy bought an upbeat spirit to the club's atmosphere with his "good-natured and jovial" personality.

Until recently, he even used to ride a bike to the club.