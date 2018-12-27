For the first time in more than 40 years, Paul and Lita Furneaux won't be walking the school corridors at Mount Maunganui and Ōtumoetai colleges.

Between them, the Furneauxs have clocked up more than 80 years in front of the classrooms of three generations of Tauranga children.

This month, the couple closed the doors on more than four decades each as teachers of the two Tauranga schools.

Lita Furneaux's last day at Mount Maunganui College was December 11, the couple's 47th wedding anniversary - she was hired in 1978.

Paul Furneaux was hired at Ōtumoetai College in 1975 - his last day was on December 13.

Both educators had seen about four principals go through their respective colleges and, in their final year, were teaching alongside teachers who were now the same age as their children.

Their retirement comes as the couple prepares to sell their family home of 42 years on Oceanbeach Rd and makes the move to Wellington.

"We are going to be grandparents," Paul said.

Reading through the messages his students had penned in his thank you card; Paul said it was those words that stick.

"It is one of the reasons why you are a teacher," he said.

Paul often wondered if advancing technology would threaten the future of schools, but quickly dismissed the thought.

"It is about relationships," he said. "That's what it is built on. I don't know if the computers can replace that."

Lita can't help but smile when she talks about her students, past and present.

"When people ask me why I have stayed at the college for so long, the answer is the students, the kids of Mount College," she said.

The former Mount Maunganui College teacher from Tonga said she had felt proud that the school had just appointed its third Pasifika head girl.

"To me, it was like a retirement present," she said.

Lita's career highlights included entering her senior history students in the first national research history competition for The New Zealand Historical Association special studies award in 1988.

She was also proud of the success her students had achieved in the Bay of Plenty Times newspapers in education competition.

Another highlight was seeing their children William and Seini go through their education at both Mount Maunganui and Otumoetai colleges.

Following a family meeting, after their children graduated from intermediate school, the children decided to attend "mummy's school" for their junior years and "daddy's school" for their senior levels.

When their children left school, Lita and Paul decided to be host parents to international students from Japan, Thailand, Brazil and Germany from 1996 to 2003.

"It was culturally enriching," Lita said.

While it had been a 40-year promise not to talk about school at the dinner table, the couple now get to share the thank you messages from students and reminisce about the good times.

"It was time," Paul said.

LITA's EDUCATION TIMELINE:

- Went to school in Tonga

- Studied in Auckland

- Hired at Mount Maunganui College in 1978

- Went part time in 2012

- Retired on December 11



PAUL's EDUCATION TIMELINE:

- Went to school at Mount Maunganui College from 1963 to 1967

- Enrolled in 1968 at Auckland University to complete a Science degree

- Took an untrained teacher position at Tamaki College from June 1971 to June 1972

- Hired at Otumoetai College in 1975

- Was awarded a Royal Society Scholarship in 2003