

A police operation targeting drink-drivers found 36 drivers allegedly over the limit during two nights in Rotorua.

Operation Tri-Cities, involving the police's targeted Traffic Alcohol Groups from Rotorua, the Western Bay and Hamilton, was held in Rotorua the weekend before last and results have just been collated.

Inspector Brent Crowe said about 5000 vehicles were stopped at 12 spots around the city and police were disappointed to find 36 drivers allegedly over the limit of 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

It is illegal for drivers under 20 years to have any alcohol in their systems. Drivers 20 and older need to be under 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

He said most of the drivers stopped had good attitudes towards police.

"Most people were happy to see us and happy with our efforts to keep drink-drivers off the roads. You get the odd one or two who feel inconvenienced or upset but we make no apologies for that because it's about keeping impaired drivers off the road."

Crowe said although there were 36 alleged drink-drivers and that was still too high, police were no longer seeing the high readings like in the past.

"That is a good thing but clearly people still need to make better plans about who is going to drive before heading out to ensure everyone is getting home safely. When you don't make plans, that's when bad decisions happen."

Crowe said he wanted to thank the responsible drivers.

"The number of people processed by police is obviously disappointing because there is a small percentage who are not getting the message but a vast majority of drivers had no alcohol at all on their breath and we applaud that."

Operation Tri-Cities heads to the Western Bay this weekend and all drivers were urged to ensure they made proper plans before heading out to celebrate the end of work and the Christmas holidays, Crowe said.

Drink-drive facts and penalties

• Before 2014 the legal limit was 400 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath or 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

• The law change and the new limit is 250 (for breath) and 50 (for blood).

• The legal limit for those under age 20 is zero.

• For adults, driving with alcohol levels between the new and the old levels incurs 50 demerit points and a $200 fine.

• Penalties for driving over 400 (for breath) and 80 (for blood) face mandatory licence disqualification of six months for the first offence and fine or imprisonment.