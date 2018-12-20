US President Donald Trump's recent oval office meeting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was, for him at least, an unmitigated disaster.

It's unclear why Trump wanted to sit down with the pair in full glare of the media to discuss funding for the border wall with Mexico.

Perhaps, he thought, as he often seems too, that he could bully them into submission.

The reverse happened.

As discussions grew more and more heated, the three leaders fought over policy and politics.

Each side refused to budge over the price tag. Trump wants $US5 billion in funding for the wall's construction next year, while Democrats are only prepared to offer $US1.3 billion.

Trump's biggest mistake it appears, was to underestimate Pelosi.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Photo/AP.

Described by commentators as one of the most the most effective congressional leaders of modern times, she danced rings around him. She cut through his every blustering comment, going as far as to explain to the President how laws are made.

When Trump referred to her in the third person: "Nancy's in a situation where it's not easy for her to talk right now, and I understand, and I fully understand that."

She fired back with: "Mr President, please don't characterise the strength that I bring to this meeting as the leader of the House Democrats, who just won a big victory," referring to the midterm elections in which her party picked up 40 House seats.

It wasn't just what Pelosi said that struck a chord with many viewers; it was the way she so deftly held her ground. A frustrated Trump, in contrast, declared he would be proud to shut down the government for border security.

Pelosi insisted during the meeting that the cameras should leave, saying afterwards she made such a request because "we didn't want to contradict the president when he was putting forth figures that have no basis in fact. ... I didn't want to say in front of those people, 'You have no idea what you're talking about'."

I'm thankful; viewers got to see the exchange.

It showed a President, who, unable to contend with a seasoned politician, rapidly defaulted to a bullying position. This time it didn't work.

Trump was out of his depth; Pelosi was in her element.