Monday, December 24

What: Santa's Workshop

When: 11am-4pm

Where: Fraser Cove Shopping Centre

What: Christmas Eve Children's Service

When: 7pm-8pm

Where: St George's Anglican Church

What: Midnight Mass and Carols

When: 11pm

Where: St George's Anglican Church

Tuesday, December 25

What: Christmas Day Family Eucharist

When: St George's Anglican Church

Where: 9am-10am

Wednesday, December 26

What: Summer Feels

When: 4pm

Where: Soper Reserve, 95 Newton St

Thursday, December 27

What: Dinner In the Domain

When: 5.30pm-8.30pm

Where: Papamoa Beach Domain

What: Eves Surfbreaker Triathlon

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Mount Main Beach

What: The Original Gypsy Fair

When: 9am

Where: Bowentown Domain

Friday, December 28

What: South Pacific Midget Car Series

When: 6.30pm-10pm

Where: Baypark

What: Sachi, Golden Features, Carmada, Deadbeat - Mount Park

When: 5.30pm

Where: Soper Reserve, 95 Newton St

Saturday, December 29

What: Tauranga Farmers Market

When: 7.45am-12pm

Where: 5th Avenue

What: Public Skating Session

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: 2 Roxanne Place

Sunday, December 30

What: Mount Farmers Market

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Phoenix Car Park

What: Blindspott and Devilskin

When: 8pm-11.30pm

Where: Mount Park, 107 Newton St

Monday, December 31

What: The Extravaganza Fair

When: 9am

Where: Waihi Beach Community Centre

What: Swamp Thing at Lucky Star Twilight Sessions

When: 5pm

Where: Waihi Beach Community Centre

What: Ashton Family Circus and Dylan Daisy's Magic Show

When: 9am

Where: Waihi Beach Community Centre

What: The Karl Austin Experience

When: 9am

Where: Waihi Beach Community Centre

What: CBD New Year's Eve Community Celebration

When: 6pm-9.30pm

Where: Tauranga Waterfront

What: Papamoa's New Year's Eve Community Celebration

When: 6pm-9.30pm

Where: Gordon Spratt Reserve

What: Matua's New Year's Eve Community Celebration

When: 6pm-9.30pm

Where: Fergusson Park

What: Tides Festival

When: 7.30pm

Where: Our Place

Tuesday, January 1

What: Waihi Beach Antique and Collectible Fair

When: 9am

Where: Waihi Beach Community Centre

What: Bay Dreams pre-party

When: 3.30pm

Where: Baypark

Wednesday, January 2

What: Bay Dreams

When: 11am

Where: Baypark

What: Interislander Summer Races

When: 10.30am

Where: Tauranga Racecource

Thursday, January 3

What: Katchafire and Kora

When: 5pm

Where: Soper Reserve, 95 Newton St

What: Blackcaps vs Sri Lanka ODI

When: 2pm

Where: Bay Oval

Friday, January 4

What: The River Sounds Festival

When: 12pm

Where: Woodland Road Festival Grounds, Katikati

Saturday, January 5

What: The Little Big Markets

When: 9am

Where: Coronation Park

What: Volleyball NZ 2019 National Beach Tour

When: 9am

Where: Mount Main Beach

What: Waihi Beach Summer Fair

When: 10am

Where: Wilson Park

What: Tauranga Record Fair

When: 10am

Where: The Jam Factory

What: DC-3 Summer Scenic Flights

When: 11.45am-12.15pm

Where: Classic Flyers Museum

What: Blackcaps vs Sri Lanka ODI

When: 2pm

Where: Bay Oval

What: Hipstamatics

When: 6pm

Where: Katikati Haiku Pathway

What: South Pacific Super Saloon Champs

When: 6.30pm

Where: Baypark

What: Fat Freddy's Drop

When: 4pm

Where: Wharepai Domain

Sunday, January 6

What: Orokawa to Waihi Beach 2km Ocean Swim

When: 7.30am

Where: Waihi Beach Surf Club

What: Mount Farmers Market

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Phoenix Car Park

What: Volleyball NZ 2019 National Beach Tour

When: 9am

Where: Mount Main Beach

What: DC-3 Summer Scenic Flights

When: 11.45am-12.15pm

Where: Classic Flyers Museum

What: Sticky Fingers

When: 6pm

Where: Mount Park, 107 Newton St

Wednesday, January 9

What: A Summer's Day - Toto, Drago and Jefferson Starship

When: 3.30pm

Where: Baypark

Thursday, January 10

What: A Summer's Day - Disco

When: 4pm

Where: Baypark

Friday, January 11

What: 2019 Men's and Women's Mid Ameteur Championship

When: 8am

Where: Omanu Golf Club

What: Volleyball NZ 2019 National Beach Tour

When: 10am

Where: Mount Main Beach

What: 2019 NS 9 Hole masters

When: 2pm

Where: Omanu Golf Club

Saturday, January 12

What: Tauranga Farmers Market

When: 7.45am-12pm

Where: 5th Avenue

What: Mount Festival of Multisport

When: 5am

Where: Pilot Bay

What: Volleyball NZ 2019 National Beach Tour

When: 9am

Where: Mount Main Beach

What: D1NZ Round 1 - The Summer Smoke Out

When: 10am

Where: Baypark

What: Public Skating Session

When: 1pm-3pm

Where: 2 Roxanne Place

What: DC-3 Summer Scenic Flights

When: 11.45am-12.15pm

Where: Classic Flyers Museum

Sunday, January 13

What: Mount Farmers Market

When: 9am-1pm

Where: Phoenix Car Park

What: Volleyball NZ 2019 National Beach Tour

When: 9am

Where: Mount Main Beach

What: DC-3 Summer Scenic Flights

When: 11.45am-12.15pm

Where: Classic Flyers Museum

Thursday, January 17

What: The Merchant of Venice

When: 7.30pm

Where: The Historic Village

What: The Topp Twins Heading for the Hills

When: 8pm

Where: Waihi Beach Community Centre

Saturday, January 19

What: Time-Travelling Makers' Faire - NZ Medieval Faire

When: 9am

Where: Southey Field, Tauranga Boys' College

What: Te Puke Community Market

When: 9am

Where: Jubilee Park

What: The Little Big Markets

When: 9am

Where: Papamoa Pony Club

What: We Run the Night - Running Festival

When: 7pm

Where: Mt Drury Soundshell

Sunday, January 20

What: Mud Dog Run

When: 10am

Where: TECT All Terrain Park