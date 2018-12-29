APRIL:

Thousands of Tauranga locals and visitors enjoyed the 56th National Jazz Festival from March 28 to April 2.

Crowds were seen walking along The Strand, listening to a wide variety of bands or enjoying the waterfront cafes and bars.

Festival director Craig Wilson told the Bay of Plenty Times the event had been a success.

Wilson said it was difficult to calculate the number of visitors who visited The Strand over the weekend, but he was pleased with the turnout.

"It's an opportunity for people to see a real range of music from jazz and blues to funk," he said.

The Downtown Carnival was held on a Saturday and Sunday, and several local and national bands played, including some students who competed in the 41st National Youth Jazz Competition.

Tauranga Jazz Festival director Craig Wilson. Photo/ File

The man found dead on top of a train at the Port of Tauranga on April 3 was identified as a local Bay of Plenty man.

The body of the 38-year-old from Whakamarama was found by staff unloading train carriages at the port about 6.40am.

Police said in a statement the man appeared to have fallen from an overbridge in the Whakamarama area and landed on top of a train carriage.

His body was then carried on the train to the rail yards at the port, police said.

Port of Tauranga said in a statement that police were called after the body was found on a train arriving from Auckland.

The KiwiRail train was carrying containers from Port of Tauranga's inland port in Auckland, MetroPort, and the person was found when it arrived at the terminal at Sulphur Point, communications manager Rochelle Lockley said.

A body was found on a train at the Port of Tauranga in April. Photo/ File

In April, dozens of Western Bay athletes headed off to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

A range of homegrown Tauranga players included Sam Charlton, Rose Keddell, Frances Davies and Amy Robinson for the Black Sticks women's hockey team.

Sevens rugby had a strong foothold in the Western Bay with the men's and women's teams based at the University of Waikato Adams Centre for High Performance based at Blake Park.

All the contracted players now live in Mount Maunganui with Bay of Plenty represented by men's players Scott Curry, Regan Ware and Joe Webber with Michaela Blythe and Kelly Brazier two of the best women's players.

Beach volleyball made its first appearance at a Commonwealth Games with Tauranga brothers Sam and Ben O'Dea and Mount Maunganui resident Kelsie Wills and Hamilton's Shaunna Polley having a shot at gold.

Eighteen-year-old Tauranga-based Cook Island swimmer Tem Strickland also made his way to the Gold Coast.

Ben (left) and Sam O'Dea. Photo/ File

A man who went missing while swimming at Omanawa Falls on April 22 was a Masters student at the University of Waikato who arrived in New Zealand from India in November 2017.

The Hamilton-based international student went missing while swimming with two classmates in the picturesque pool at the bottom of the 35m-high waterfall surrounded by native bush.

A six-man team from the New Zealand Police National Dive Squad recovered a body after a short search of the pool.