Tauranga City Council has approved a further $60,000 in funding for the CBD container village Our Place.

The downtown retail and eatery precinct has already received $357,824.78 of ratepayer money.

Our Place's request for more council funding was approved by six votes to five at a council meeting this afternoon.

There was $526,000 budgeted for the 91 Willow St site in the Tauranga City Council's Long Term Plan 2015-25 Amendment.

The council has already spent $340,000 of that money to establish the site for Our Place.

The council's events department has also provided Our Place $17,824.78 in funding for four different events. That money is not part of the $526,000 budgeted for the site.

The $60,000 of funding approved today is part of the $526,000 budget.

Councillors Larry Baldock, Kelvin Clout, Leanne Brown, Terry Molloy, Bill Grainger and Max Mason voted for the extra funding.

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless and councillors Rick Curach, John Robson, Steve Morris and Catherine Stewart voted against the extra funding.