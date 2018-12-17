The pillion passenger of a motorbike has died after a crash in Bethlehem overnight after suffering a fatal head injury.

In a written statement a police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash scene outside the Coffee Club on Bethlehem Road about 5.50pm last night.

The crash happened while two motorbikes were riding through the town centre, one with a pillion passenger on board, the spokeswoman said.

"The pillion passenger, a woman in her 30s, has come off the back of one of the bikes and has suffered a fatal head injury.

"The other riders suffered moderate injuries to minor injuries and were taken to Tauranga Hospital, she said.

It was not known whether the woman was a local person. The police spokeswoman said the crash happened after two bikes collided. Two other riders, one from each motorcycle, were treated for minor to moderate injuries.

The police spokeswoman said the woman's next-of-kin were yet to be advised and the Serious Crash Unit was investigating the cause of the crash.