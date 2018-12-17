Five people have suffered injuries after multiple vehicles crashed north of Tauranga.

A police media spokeswoman said the first report of a crash near Gill Lane, Whakamarama came in at 5.20pm.

"It appears that there's a total of three or even four cars involved. The road is not blocked but the traffic is bad. It appears there were two separate crashes," she said.

The spokeswoman said one vehicle hit a bank, and that was thought to be the result of a medical event.

"No one was seriously injured, and it appears four people have suffered have minor injuries and one person has moderate injuries," she said.

No further information was available at this time.