Warm welcome

I have recently returned from a cruise on the Sun Princess which called into Tauranga on November 25.

I spoke to some passengers on the ship regarding their visit to Tauranga, and they all asked me to pass on their appreciation of the warm and friendly greeting they received in the arrivals area, as well as the friendliness and extremely helpful manner of the shopkeepers they encountered.

As well, for those well-meaning individuals who seem hellbent on a building to greet and farewell cruise ship passengers, there is absolutely no need, as what we have here was the best we encountered on the whole cruise, with the exception of Sydney which is an embarkment and disembarkment port.

Advertisement

Lynn Forde

Bethlehem

Traffic congestion in Greerton

The other day I was in 10th Avenue and wanted to go to The Crossing, do I go through Greerton and take about half an hour to negotiate Pyes Pa to the other side of Greerton, or do I go back to Elizabeth St and get on the expressway and the toll road?

Have the powers that be in Tauranga City Council or NZTA, ever thought of putting an entry to the toll road from 15th Avenue, maybe this will help some the frustrated drivers trying to get through Greerton.

The number of times I have wished that there is an entry from 15th Avenue on to the toll road, common sense for the public but not to the powers that be.

Wendy Galloway

Omokoroa

Road works

It's really hard to believe someone would authorise road works and/or resealing on any arterial routes in the city at this time of the year with only two weeks to go before Christmas. In a sensitive roading system like ours which comes to a grinding halt when someone sneezes, it's mystifying as to what part of the brain they are using or if they have one at all.

B. Conning

Brookfield

