A car has been driven into the Mitre 10 building in Pāpāmoa.

Emergency services were called about 11.40am to the incident on Gravatt Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said no one was injured in the incident, which was reported to police as a car crashing into a building.

The incident appeared to have been accidental, she said.

Advertisement

Police were at the scene now. Firefighters were there also.