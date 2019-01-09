For Donna Love, finding a home for herself and her seven children remains a battle.

In November, the 34-year-old shared her struggle to find a Tauranga rental for her family, saying she was being unfairly discriminated against because of the number of children she has.

At one point she and her children were "camping" in a tent on the back lawn of her mother's property because they simply could not find anywhere to live. Read more here.

The story sparked plenty of criticism of Love and her plight.

Advertisement

"I copped a bit of flack, having people say 'where's the dad?'... But it's not really about that. It's about getting a house."

Love said she expected "a bit of flack" from her story, but was still stunned by some of the comments that came her way.

"I wanted this story to help. To get the word out there," she said.

"There were a lot of people saying 'we are in the same boat'. Some people saying they have had to wait three to four years for a transfer to a house. Some are sleeping in cars, or are in hotels. They are still waiting."

The realisation there were so many others in a similar situation eased the sting of the hurtful comments that also came.

"I understand the judgment. There's always people judging. I don't let it get to me too much, but how does it benefit them in any way? To help? Did it improve their life at all in any way to say these nasty things?"

These days, Love and her children remain in transitional housing - a beautiful, warm home in central Tauranga. Love is grateful, but she knows it's not hers long-term.

After three months, her tenancy there will be reviewed by Te Tuinga Whanau, which offers emergency housing in Tauranga. Love will need to show evidence she has been actively looking for another home.

"We're still trying. I applied for 10 in one day the other day. I heard back from three saying 'no'. I haven't heard from the rest."

Love said she was "really lucky" to be under the current roof with her family but longed for something her family could call their own.

"I'm really appreciative of this place but it's not secure. There's no stability. I don't know where my kids will go to school next year."

Love said her children were well behaved and fitted in well wherever they were, but she hoped to be able to settle down soon.