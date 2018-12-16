The 2018 Pāpāmoa Christmas Carnival had a novel twist as Santa roared in the venue near the Pāpāmoa Plaza on the back of a jetski, much to the delight of the 1000-strong crowd.

Three-year-old Willow Lewis-Vidler from Papamoa, pictured with family friends John Cunningham and Emma Brown, waited anxiously for the jolly big man to arrive and lollies to be tossed into the crowd.

Brown said they all had an "absolute blast" and other people were clearly having a great time too.

"Why wouldn't you with free rides, free face-painting and great entertainment and the sky shining bright blue?"

