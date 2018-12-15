Its' finals day at the TECT National Sevens and the sun is absolutely beaming down at the Tauranga domain.

Pool play yesterday provided all the big hits and pure speed you could ask for, but the players will have put those games behind them to focus on the job at hand - going as far as possible in the knockout stages.

In the men's tournament, defending champions Waikato laid down a marker, winning all three games to top their pool and progress to the Cup quarter finals.

Joining Waikato in the cup are Counties Manukau, Southland, Hawke's Bay, Wellington, Tasman, Taranaki, Waikato and North Harbour. The first men's quarter final, between Counties Manukau and Southland is at 11.30am.

The women's defending champions Manawatu also went three from three on day one, as did the Bay of Plenty women on their home turf. Joining them in the Cup quarter finals are Auckland, Canterbury, Wellington, Waikato, Otago and Counties Manukau.

The first women's Cup quarter final is between Auckland and Canterbury at 10.05am.

Day one pool placings

Men

Pool A: 1st Counties Manukau, 2nd North Harbour, 3rd Manawatu, 4th Wairarapa Bush

Pool B: 1st Waikato, 2nd Southland, 3rd Northland, 4th Otago

Pool C: 1st Tasman, 2nd Wellington, 3rd Northland, 4th South Canterbury

Pool D: 1st Hawke's Bay, 2nd Taranaki, 3rd Canterbury, 4th Bay of Plenty

Women

Pool A: 1st Auckland, 2nd Otago, 3rd Canterbury, 4th Taranaki

Pool B: 1st Manawatu, 2nd Wellington, 3rd Counties Manukau, 4th North Harbour

Pool C: 1st Bay of Plenty, 2nd Waikato, 3rd Tasman, 4th Hawke's Bay