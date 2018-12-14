11.10am

Counties Manukau scored the first try of the tournament, it took Pisi Leilua just 10 seconds to cross the line against Wairarapa Bush in their Pool A match-up. Counties went on to win that game 24-0.

In the first women's game, Waikato made short work of Tasman in Pool C, winning 33-12.

The Bay of Plenty women started their campaign, in Pool C, with a 22-12 win over Hawke's Bay. Hawke's Bay opened the scoring through a converted try to Shaylee Tipiwai.

It was not long before Bay of Plenty hit back through try scoring machine and captain Rebecca Kersten. She scored again minutes later and Bay of Plenty led 10-7 at halftime.

Hawke's Bay scored first in the second half to lead 12-10, but Bay of Plenty hit back with a superb solo try from Mahina Paul to make it 15-12.

Bay of Plenty's Kiani Tahere was rewarded for an industrious display with a try in the dying minutes to make it 22-12.

In men's Pool A, North Harbour beat Manawatu 26-12 and in Pool B, the defending champions Waikato started with a 27-12 win over Southland.

In women's Pool B, Manawatu beat North Harbour 27-5.

Bay of Plenty's Mahina Paul reels in an opponent during the Northern Region Sevens in Cambridge. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga is set for two days of non-stop sevens action when the 2018 TECT National Sevens kicks off.

New Zealand's top 16 men's teams and top 12 women's teams face off in the tournament at the Tauranga Domain, with games split between two pitches today and tomorrow.

The first women's pool match kicks off at 10.05am today with Counties Manukau taking on Wairarapa Bush on field one, in Pool A. Meanwhile, in the men's draw, defending champions Waikato play Tasman, in Pool C, at the same time on field two.

The Bay of Plenty men's team, coached by Sean Horan, get their pool play underway at 10.25am on field two against Hawke's Bay, in Pool C.

And the women's team, coached by Rodney Gibbs, kick off theirs at 12.25pm against Taranaki on field one, in Pool D.

We also have Bay of Plenty sevens royalty in the house today with the freshly crowned All Blacks Sevens and Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year winners Scott Curry and Michaela Blyde taking the rare opportunity to be spectators.