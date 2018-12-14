Hundreds of people turned out to watch riders and their steeds battle it out in a polo game on PāpāmoaBeach yesterday afternoon.

The game started at 3pm and the party was set to continue through to 9pm.

Aside from the bounty of food and drink, there was a fashion show and live music to entertain the crowd.

Event organiser Amy Calway said around 900 people had turned up for the event.

Advertisement

The "ever-changing" tides had been challenging to navigate, but they had been lucky with the weather and people enjoyed the occasion as the sun shone, she said.

Playing the sport beachside was a new idea in New Zealand.

The Tauranga game followed a match taking place on Takapuna Beach in Auckland last summer.