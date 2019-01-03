A Tauranga family of six who sold everything to travel around the world have been back on home turf for about a year, but they are already itching to do it all over again.

The Austin family - Erin and Paul and their four children Britney, 11, Lulu, 8, Gus, 6, and Roy, 4 - arrived back in January 2018 after their wanderlust led them to visit 13 countries across four continents in 2017.

The international voyage was not merely taking in the historic sights, wandering through jungles and sampling the local cuisine - the trip changed the whole family's perception of what is important in life, for the better.

Erin Austin said the trip made the family re-evaluate what was important in life, with the value of material belongings plummeting on the priority list.

Advertisement

"We used to be very money-orientated and want to get more and more things, but now we want to get to a place where we can sell everything again and leave again."

The children slotted right back into school with no issues catching up on their studies, and Austin noticed how the children behaved and what they prioritised has also shifted.

"They're more likely to save up their money for something worthwhile in the long run, instead of spending it all at the tuckshop in one go.

"The toys, the lollies and all that kind of stuff aren't as satisfying as it once was."

She admits the transition to living in New Zealand again had been difficult - harder than leaving, at least.

While everyday life is "taxing", she found travelling much easier, even with four kids in tow.

"It is hard because we think back to how free we were and how rested and how much time we had."

The family loved their overseas experience so much that they're planning to do it all again in 2020, with a focus on travelling more through Eastern Europe and Asia.

They would have headed over again in 2019, but getting life up and running to the point of being able to drop it all took longer than expected.

For anyone considering taking the leap themselves, Austin has three simple words of advice: "Just do it".

"It seems scary as a New Zealander, but it is worth it. There is nothing better to spend your money on than to see the history that the world has to offer. And to take your kids."

Taking your kids on the adventure just adds to the experience, and she reckons there is no need to worry about children missing out on schooling here.

"There's more schooling in the world than there is in the classroom."