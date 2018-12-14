Western Bay of Plenty District Council and the Katikati Police are appealing for help to track down the person who dumped more than 100 tyres overnight.

Council's waste team leader Ilze Kruis said the dumping on Wharawhara Rd near Katikati was "shocking" and "irresponsible".

"Removing the tyres is a cost to ratepayers because the council has to arrange for a contractor to pick them up and dispose of them."

The large amount of tyres, plus two pallets, indicates the illegal dumper was a commercial operator with a large truck so it may well have been noticed by someone in the area, Kruis said.

Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh from Katikati Police said the tyres were dumped on the road and could have caused an accident when a passing truck almost ran into them at 6am today.

The driver moved the tyres off to the side of the road to prevent an accident.

If anyone has any information please contact the Katikati Police or Western Bay of Plenty District Council 0800 926 732.

