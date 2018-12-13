Greerton and Papamoa are set to go head-to-head in a Western Bay of Plenty B Grade winner takes all match-up.

The top two teams square off in the last weekend of round robin play at Waipuna Park tomorrow.

The scenario is Greerton, who sit at the top of the standings by six points from Papamoa Wanderers, will win back-to-back titles if they win. However, in the event of Wanderers getting up and tying with Greerton on the points tally - Wanderers will take the title, on who beats who in qualifying play.

Greerton enter the showdown uneaten this season with Wanderers only defeat coming at the hands of fellow Papamoa side the PapaOMAs.

Advertisement

Both finalists have potential game winners in their ranks, sitting at the top of the B Grade batting and bowling stakes. Greerton batsman Ravinder Mahal is the top batsman with 307 runs and a highest score of 113. Long time Western Bay player Chris Uden sits at the head of the bowlers list with 13 wickets and a best of six wickets for 12 runs.

Other B Grade first round finishing positions will be decided by Singh CC versus Albion, Tauranga Boys' College versus Cadets, Grasshoppers versus Mount Maunganui and the Papamoa Club derby between Tangaroa and PapaOMAs at Gordon Spratt Reserve.

Reserve Grade front-runners Singh CC will want to put their McNaughton Trophy defeat to the Papamoa combined team last Sunday behind them when they play Mount Maunganui at Blake Park. The "Mounties" second side know all about high-pressure cricket, with the Mount Maunganui honours board showing numerous Reserve Grade honours in their 51-year history.

Defending Reserve Grade Championship titleholders Te Puke, who lurk dangerously in third place on the standings, will want to dispatch the Greerton Sikh team to cement their top four spot. Other Reserve Grade encounters see Greerton playing Aquinas College and R&A Sangha squaring off with Cadets.

Western Bay of Plenty Reserve Grade Draw

Saturday

Greerton v Aquinas College, Fegusson2; Mount Maunganui v Singh CC, Blake3; R&A Sangha v Cadets, Fegusson3; Te Puke v Greerton Sikh XI; Tauranga Boys' College the bye.

Points Table

Singh CC 109, Cadets 96, Te Puke 85, Greerton 78, R&A Sangha 72, Mount Maunganui 72, Aquinas College 61, Greerton Sikh XI 59, Tauranga Boys' College 38.

Western Bay of Plenty B Grade Draw

Singh CC v Albion, Fegusson1; Tauranga Boys' College v Cadets, Nicholson Field; Grasshoppers v Mount Maunganui, Mitchell Park; Greerton v Papamoa Wanderers, Waipuna Park; Papamoa Tangaroa v PapaOMAs, Gordon Spratt Reserve.

Points Table

Greerton 42, Papamoa Wanderers 36. PapaOMAs 30, Mount Maunganui 24, Singh CC 24, Papamoa Tangaroa 24, Cadets 24, Albion 12, Grasshoppers 12, Tauranga Boys' College 12.

- Supplied content