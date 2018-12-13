Change is afoot for Tauranga City Council's top brass.

The council's new chief executive Marty Grenfell, who took the helm in September, has put forward a proposal to realign council's leadership team.

In a press statement today Grenfell said: "Over the past three months, I've had opportunities to speak with and seek the views of internal and external stakeholders about the priorities, role and performance of council.

"Almost everyone agrees that managing our city's rapid growth, improving our transport networks and ensuring we have well-oiled processes to support housing development need to be our priorities.

"Another constant theme has been to ensure the organisation is well positioned, resourced and led to deliver the core services needed for our city.

"With all of the above in mind, I have developed an executive and leadership change proposal. I have asked the council team to provide me with feedback about this proposal by December 21. I will finalise the plan and look to implement it by the end of January."

Grenfell has been Tauranga City Council chief executive since September after leading the Whakatāne District Council for the past seven years.