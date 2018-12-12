Fill the Boot 2018 has hit the streets of Tauranga this morning.

The Bay of Plenty Times and The Hits are using branded cars to travel throughout Tauranga to collect food for the Tauranga Community Foodbank today.

The pubic is encouraged to donate what they can if they see the branded cars around town.

Higgins contractors in Mount Maunganui have already donated a swag of sweet and chocolate goodies to offer Tauranga Community Foodbank recipients something different this Christmas.

Higgins branch manager Mike Haden.

Higgins branch manager Mike Haden said a staff member came to him quite concerned about underprivileged kids around the area and wanted to do something and focus it on Christmas treats.

"So that's pretty much why the goodies are sugary, chocolately, and sweet. It's something the kids might not normally get around Christmas."

The Bay of Plenty Times' Kiri Gillespie and Sonya Bateson are out and about collecting for the Tauranga Community Foodbank.

NZME brand engagement and partnership manager Kat Hicks said the Fill the Boot campaign was all about getting as many non-perishable food items as possible for the foodbank "to help as many people as we can for Christmas".

The campaign is part of the Bay of Plenty Times Christmas Appeal which kicked off on November 10 this year and has run every year since 2011.

