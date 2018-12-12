Richard Marriner, who died while paragliding in Mount Maunganui last week, was an adventurous spirit who was always on the go, his sister says.

"He was someone who just loved life," Arndrea Evans told the Bay of Plenty Times yesterday.

"He was happy and outgoing and always looking for a bit of an adventure."

Marriner, 48, was paragliding from the summit of Mauao on Friday afternoon when he suddenly dropped from the sky and crashed below.

Advertisement

Despite CPR efforts from shocked witnesses, he did not survive.

Evans – who was yesterday on her way to Tauranga from Hamilton to visit her brother at the funeral home – said he was known for his "happy, smiling face".

She said her family had all been supporting each other over the past week and people were making their way to Tauranga to be together.

"My parents are only just flying back in from Australia tonight."

Evans said as well as paragliding, her brother loved his water sports and trail bike riding.

"We had lots of adventures growing up," she said.

"He was just into everything, Richard, he liked to do well at whatever he put his hand to and … he did do well at it.

"He was always on the go."