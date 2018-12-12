A second public vigil is set to take place in Tauranga to remember English backpacker Grace Millane.

Dozens of people are expected to gather at Tauranga's waterfront on Friday evening to light a candle and share a moment of silence for the 22-year-old whose body was found in the Waitakere Ranges on Sunday.

Millane was on a year-long overseas experience and was murdered just days after entering New Zealand.

Seventeen-year-old Tauranga local Courtney Bignell organised the vigil and said everyone was welcome to attend.

Bignell said some candles would be provided but she encouraged people to bring their own to the event.

Labour list MP Jan Tinetti would MC the hour-long vigil and Angie Warren-Clark was also expected to speak.

Bignell said the event was not only about acknowledging Millane but remembering other females who had lost their lives in New Zealand because of violence.

Another vigil for Millane would take place on December 15 near the Mount Maunganui Surf Club from 8pm.

Public vigil for Grace Millane:

Where: Public stage on the Tauranga Waterfront

When: Friday, December 14 from 7pm