A three-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 at Bethlehem has resulted in the closure of one lane while emergency services clear the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened about at 4.50pm near the intersection of Wairoa Pa Rd and has blocked the northbound lane for a time.

The spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries but given the location and time of day the crash scene may take some time to clear.

A driver told the Bay of Plenty Times there was a build up of traffic from Te Puna through Bethlehem due to the crash.