Police are warning motorists of major delays on State Highway 29A today.

Severe congestion has clogged up the Tauranga arterial route from as far as Pyes Pa Rd to Te Maunga roundabout.

A police media spokeswoman said roadworks were responsible "and the journey towards Tauranga between Baypark and Oropi is taking close to an hour".

Police advise motorists to take an alternative route to avoid the delays.

The NZ Transport Agency, responsible for the running of the state highway network and roadworks on it, is yet to respond to questions about the delays.

An alert issued by the agency earlier today warned of delays at a new seal site with a 50km/h speed limit in place on SH29A between Oropi Rd and Poike Rd.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter caught in the congestion said traffic was at a standstill from where she was near the Baypark Stadium to "as far as the eye can see".

Readers have expressed their frustration online, some sharing photographs of cars backed up between the Pyes Pa Rd and Poike Rd roundabouts.

